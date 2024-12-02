2 firefighters injured, 7 residents displaced after blaze tears through Chelsea home, officials say

CHELSEA, Mass. — Two firefighters were injured after a blaze tore through a Chelsea home on Monday morning.

According to the Chelsea Fire Department, crewers received a call around 12:41 a.m. for a fire at 60 Cherry Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with very little smoke. When fire crews entered the home the tenants said they could hear the fire in the wall. Firefighters noticed flames on the third floor.

Occupants of the home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

According to Chelsea Fire, the fire started in the 2nd-floor ceiling and continued to spread through the walls and attic.

Due to the roof being covered with solar panels, the fire could not vent out.

2 firefighters suffered minor injuries due to falling on ice.

7 residents were displaced by the fire and it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

