2 construction workers injured at work site in Concord sent to area hospital

CONCORD, Mass. — Two construction workers were sent to a local hospital after they were injured while installing granite curbing on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Around 11:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Elm Street for a report of a construction incident, Assistant Concord Fire Chief Walter Latta said in a statement.

When firefighters arrived, they found two construction workers injured after construction equipment struck them while they were installing granite curbing, Latta said.

Both workers were treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Their conditions were not known on Tuesday.

Concord Police, Acton Fire and Pro-ALS provided assistance at the scene. The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration was notified, Latta said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

