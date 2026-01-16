2 chances for snow in Mass. this weekend, including potential larger storm for Sunday

Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking two chances for snow in Massachusetts this weekend, which could impact the Patriots game on Sunday.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear says Saturday and Sunday will focus on different areas and different types of snow.

“Saturday, it is north and west of 495 that we have some light and moderate snow and slush. It’s not gonna be a huge impact. The problem is, it’s gonna be most of the day if you are near the Mass.-New Hampshire border,” Spear said in her morning forecast.

Light rain and snow are expected throughout the day Saturday. The focus of the morning snow will stretch from Connecticut and western Massachusetts through central Massachusetts and into southern New Hampshire. By Saturday afternoon, Boston is expected to see mostly plain rain.

“Into Sunday, that is when we have a better chance. Southeastern Mass, the Boston area and Gillette Stadium were seeing some snow arrive during the afternoon and peak during the evening,” Spear said.

❄️Weekend snow @boston25 :

Saturday rain/snow mix with snow & slushy travel north & west of I-495 most of the day

Sunday - still not sure how far inland that snow will get. Expect accumulation in southeastern MA at the very least. I don't think snowfall will exceed 6" anywhere. pic.twitter.com/H2tessTCQZ — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 16, 2026

Spear says on Saturday, areas north and west of the city—especially the northern Worcester Hills, parts of the Merrimack Valley, southern New Hampshire, and higher elevations—could see a couple of inches of snow and slush.

“Sunday, the best chance for snow is going to be southeastern Massachusetts; these numbers are still up in the air,” Spear said.

Spear noted this will not be a blockbuster storm with double-digit snowfall totals. The most snow expected is around six inches, though exact amounts are still uncertain. Snowfall is expected to end by sunrise Monday morning.

Fans heading to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots game should plan on some light snow developing during the game.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather Page or download the Boston 25 Weather app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group