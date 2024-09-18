2 arrested, several injured after large fight at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Two people are facing charges after allegedly starting a large fight at the Big E.

According to West Springfield Police, on Saturday around 5 p.m., officers were called to to the ground of the Big E for reports of a large fight with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims who had sustained various injuries some requiring medical attention and were taken to Bay State Medical Center.

Police say a large group of individuals, some previously known to officers, were seen fleeing the area and the Fairgrounds onto Memorial Avenue.

Officers were able to arrest James Stanley of Haverhill and Levi Stanley of Amherst, New Hampshire around gate eight.

Both men are being charged with assault and battery, destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.

After their arrest, police also learned that Stanley had stolen items from at least one of the assaulted victims and he was charged accordingly, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

