2 arrested in connection with mini-mart drug bust in Salem

Two people were arrested after a month-long investigation into drug sales from a mini-mart in Salem.

On July 25, Salem police executed a search warrant at 34 Boston Street.

Officers recovered two firearms, a stun gun, 56 grams of fentanyl (powder form), pressed Fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, methamphetamines along with cash from drug proceeds.

One of the two recovered firearms was reported stolen during a house break in the City of Lynn, police said.

Kathania Vasquez, 24, of Beverly, and Bryan Martinez, 23, of Salem and Lawrence were arrested and charged with trafficking class A fentanyl over 36 grams, possession to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device as well as other drug offenses.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group