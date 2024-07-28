Local

19, 20-year-old from Duxbury killed in fiery crash in Vermont

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Vermont State Police cruiser (Vermont State Police)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Two young people from the South Shore of Massachusetts were killed in a fiery crash in Vermont early Sunday morning.

Members of Vermont State Police responded to a reported crash on I-89 in Middlesex just after 5:00 a.m.

Responding crews found the 2006 Lexus fully engulfed in flames. The driver, 19-year-old Sean Delaney and the passenger, 20-year-old Elana Korey, both from Duxbury were pronounced dead at the scene.

Vermont police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read