19, 20-year-old from Duxbury killed in fiery crash in Vermont

Two young people from the South Shore of Massachusetts were killed in a fiery crash in Vermont early Sunday morning.

Members of Vermont State Police responded to a reported crash on I-89 in Middlesex just after 5:00 a.m.

Responding crews found the 2006 Lexus fully engulfed in flames. The driver, 19-year-old Sean Delaney and the passenger, 20-year-old Elana Korey, both from Duxbury were pronounced dead at the scene.

Vermont police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

