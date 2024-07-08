18-year-old wanted for armed assault to murder arrested in Worcester after traffic stop, police say

WORCESTER — An 18-year-old man wanted for armed assault to murder was arrested after running away from police during a traffic stop in Worcester over the weekend, police said Monday.

William Tchoubah was arrested early Saturday morning on two warrants, police said. He is charged with possessing a large-capacity firearm, firearm carry without license loaded, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a large capacity firearm weapon, feeding device, possessing ammunition without an FID Card, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, breaking and entering nighttime, disorderly person, disturbing the peace and trespassing.

Tchoubah had an active warrant for armed assault to murder and various other firearm charges stemming from an earlier shooting and armed robbery at Esther Street, police said.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Worcester Police officers saw a vehicle speeding on Cambridge Street. Officers learned that the vehicle did not have a valid inspection sticker and stopped the vehicle on Harding Street.

A man exited the vehicle from the backseat and started to run, police said. Officers saw the man grasping and holding the waistband of his pants as he ran, “which is behavior consistent with someone carrying a firearm,” police said.

Police alerted other officers in the area to help track down the suspect.

Officers went back to the vehicle, where two males were sitting inside. Both denied knowing the man who fled, police said. Both were released after a brief investigation.

A short time later, residents reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description running through their yards.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Tchoubah, in a rear stairwell on Ashmont Street.

Police said officers were concerned that the suspect discarded a firearm in a neighborhood with children.

An investigation led officers to a home on Canton Street, and the homeowners allowed officers to search for the weapon. Police said a Glock pistol was found tucked in between some cement and a fence.

The gun was processed by the Crime Scene Unit, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

