Teen motorcyclist, passenger seriously hurt in Taunton crash, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist and his passenger were seriously hurt in a crash with a pickup truck in Taunton on Wednesday, police said.

The motorcyclist, an Attleboro resident, was taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital in Taunton with serious injuries, police said.

His passenger, a 20-year-old man from Seekonk, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, also with serious injuries.

Their conditions were not known on Thursday.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton Police received reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Rama Street and Hodges Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a crash between a Dodge pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Taunton man, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Taunton Police detectives and the Taunton Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group