18-year old dead after drowning in pond in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning in a pond in Falmouth.

According to the district attorney’s office, Falmouth police received a 911 call reporting that the caller’s friend had gone underwater at Jenkins and could not be found.

Upon arrival, the Falmouth Fire Department located the man in the water.

He was transported to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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The man was identified as an 18-year-old male from Connecticut.

An investigation into the drowning remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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