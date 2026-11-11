18-year-old charged after SUV crashes into Worcester building

WORCESTER, Mass. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after an SUV crashed into a building in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called at approximately 1:02 a.m. after an SUV had crashed into 129 Gold Star Boulevard.

Police were told the SUV had been “doing donuts and lost control.”

Upon arrival, officers found the damaged SUV and saw that the crash had damaged a window and the front portion of the building.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Police said both people who were inside the SUV refused medical treatment.

The business owner responded to the scene and was able to secure some property.

Police said 18-year-old Isaac Harrington was issued a summons on charges of use without authority, operating without being licensed, operating to endanger, and wanton destruction of property.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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