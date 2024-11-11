17-year-old Massachusetts girl killed in Vermont crash

SHREWSBURY, Vt. — A teenage girl from Massachusetts was killed in a crash in Vermont early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash near Upper Cold River Road in Shrewsbury just after 4 a.m. found a totaled 2019 Ram 1500, according to Vermont State Police.

The driver, who state police identified as 17-year-old Needham native Macy Piersiak, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Piersiak was traveling south on Cold River Road when she crossed the centerlines, exited the roadway, struck a guardrail, and crashed into a tree.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash, state police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Gardner at 802-773-9101 or Ryan.Gardner@vermont.gov.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

