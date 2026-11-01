17-year-old facing gun charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A 17-year-old Roxbury boy is facing weapon charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Boston police said they pulled over a vehicle with no headlights on near Hancock Street in Dorchester shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said when speaking to the driver, they noticed a fanny pack on the floor near the passenger’s feet.

Police asked for everyone in the vehicle to get up when they saw another passenger fidgeting with both hands underneath the seat.

An officer searched the driver and found a knife in their pant pocket.

Another officer then found a firearm underneath the driver’s seat.

Officers identified the firearm as a Glock 43 handgun loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition and a flashlight attachment.

Police detained everyone inside the vehicle. Officers then arrested one of the passengers.

The suspect is set to be arraigned on charges of delinquent, to wit: carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID Card.

The driver was issued a citation for violating driving laws.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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