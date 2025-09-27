16 illegal skimming devices recovered across Greater Boston during three-day operation

BOSTON — 16 illegal skimming devices were recovered across the greater Boston area during a three-day outreach operation involving the U.S. Secret Service and local and state law enforcement.

Investigators visited 700 businesses between September 23-25th to check for and remove illegal skimming devices from ATMs, gas pumps, and point-of-sale terminals.

The U.S. Secret Service believes the devices recovered prevented an estimated loss of $16.7 million.

The skimming devices allow thieves to steal personal information from a card’s magnetic stripe or chip and then make clone cards to use elsewhere.

“This proactive operation, and those like it around the country, highlights the level of cooperation needed to combat the criminal enterprises that perpetrate these callous acts,” said Special Agent in Charge Randy Maloney of the Boston Field Office.

Authorities offered several precautions consumers can take to protect themselves:

Inspect ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and other card readers. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Do not use a card reader if anything appears unusual.

Whenever possible, use tap-to-pay technology or use debit and credit cards with chip technology.

If using a debit card at a gas station, run it as a credit card to avoid entering a PIN number. If that is not an option, consumers should use their hand to hide their PIN to block scammers who may be using tiny pinhole cameras above the keypad area to record entries. Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group