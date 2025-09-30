15 people displaced after fire at multi-family home in Fitchburg

FTICHBURG, Mass. — Over a dozen people have been displaced after an early morning fire in Fitchburg.

According to Fitchburg Fire, crews were called to a multi-family home at 16 West Street around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and were able to quickly knock it down.

15 people have been displaced, and they are being assisted by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

