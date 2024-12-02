15 people displaced after early morning fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — 15 people have been displaced after an early morning Sunday fire in New Bedford.

According to The New Bedford Fire Department 911 calls around 5:21 a.m. for a structure fire at 3 Nelson Street.

Upon arrival, the fire had extended from the first floor to the roof on the side of the three-story wood-frame structure containing six apartments.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin on the first floor, preventing any extension into the attack.

The residents were made aware of the fire by a working fire alarm system.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin on the first floor. Firefighters also primarily searched the building and deployed attack lines to the 2nd and 3rd floors.

No residents were injured and one cat was rescued. Another cat was found dead inside.

12 adults and three children were displaced by the fire, they are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was investigated and determined to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

