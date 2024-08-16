$15 million winning lottery ticket claimed in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A Lynn convenience store sold a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars on Thursday.

K&K Trust of Waltham, represented by trustee Leo Cushing, claimed a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game at One Stop Mart on Boston Street.

The trustee chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000 before taxes. Cushing said the winner will use the money to take care of their kids and family.

One Stop Mart receives a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

