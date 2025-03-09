14 people displaced following wind driven, three-alarm fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER — On Saturday, the Gloucester Fire Department, followed by mutual aid from multiple companies, responded to a third-alarm fire

Around 12:40 P.M. crews were dispatched to 84 and 86 Washington Street to reports of a back porch fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a heavy fire at 84 Washington Street, and due to the high winds, the flames quickly spread to 86 Washington Street.

Crews began attacking the fire from the inside of the home, but due to the construction of the buildings, crews shifted outside to safely battle the fire. With the severity of the fire, a second-and-third alarm were struck, prompting mutual aid to respond.

Both homes sustained serious damage, and power was cut to the buildings and the surrounding area.

The Gloucester Fire Department responded with Engines 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, Ladder 1, Forestry 3, C1, C2, and C3. Mutual aid assistance was provided by Rockport Engine 1, Manchester Ladder 1, Essex Engine 1, Hamilton Engine 1, and Beverly Engine 1. Beauport Ambulance stood by at the scene. Station coverage was provided by the Ipswich, Danvers, Salem, and Peabody Fire Departments. Additional resources on the scene included the Gloucester Air Trailer, Rehab 5, and Inspectional Services.

Fire crews remain on the scene to survey for hot spots alongside a board-up crew to assist and provide fire watch overnight.

A total of 14 people, five from 84 Washington Street and nine from 86 Washington Street, were displaced, with Red Cross assisting them.

Gloucester police have shut down the area, which will be reopened as soon as possible.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

