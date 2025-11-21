13 people hospitalized, 2 in critical condition, after ammonia leak in R.I.

KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Thirteen people were rushed to the hospital after an ammonia leak at a food-processing plant in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a facility just north of Narragansett, where firefighters identified a vapor ammonia leak that spread through the building’s HVAC system. Two of the hospitalized individuals are in serious condition.

“We did find a leak on the roof of the ammonia system, which was then transported down into the building throughout the HVAC system,” said North Kingstown Fire Chief John Linacre.

Firefighters reported that the affected individuals were experiencing eye and throat irritation due to the leak.

This is not the first incident of its kind at the plant. In July 2023, a similar ammonia leak at the same facility resulted in 15 employees falling ill, leading to a $650,000 fine for the plant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

