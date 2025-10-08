13 people to appear in court on charges after a pro-Palestinian protest injured officers in Boston

BOSTON — Over a dozen people are expected to face a judge on Wednesday in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest that injured four police officers in Boston.

13 people were arrested near Boston Common Tuesday night after police said a crowd turned on police officers, assaulting them and blocking traffic.

Video sent to us by Emerson’s student newspaper, The Berkeley Beacon, shows the intense interactions between protestors and Boston police.

Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. as the rally was moving from the Common to Tremont and Winter Streets.

An initial report said two officers have broken bones.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said in a statement on social media:

“Yet another example of so-called peaceful protesters who think it’s okay to attack police officers. Again, we say a strong message must be sent and those responsible for the violence must be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The fact that any protester thinks it’s okay to create chaos in our city by attacking our police officers and blocking intersections is entirely unlawful, unacceptable, dangerous, and immensely disrespectful to the people of Boston.”

Eight men and five women were arrested, their names are:

Osama El Khatib, 26, Watertown

Roder Atwood, 21, Somerville

Atlanta Carrig-Braun, 20, Boston

Haley Macintyre, 24, Dorchester

Madeline Weikel, 27, Watertown

Jacob Pettigrew, 22, Malden

Amun Prophet, 25, Allston

Laith Hintzman, 19, Boston

Benjamin Andre Choucroun, 20, Medford

Owen Woodcock, 26, Boston

Prahlad Iyengar, 25, Boston

Styx Hatch, 19, Boston

Gabrielle Smith, 28, Cambridge

They are all charged with: resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Tuesday was the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

