The 10 best hospitals in Massachusetts, according to new national ranking

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Mass. General Hospital

BOSTON — Massachusetts is known for having some of the top hospitals in the country, but which ones are considered the best in the state?

Newsweek recently compiled a list of the best hospitals in each state. Researchers looked at four key pillars including hospital quality metrics, nationwide online survey results, results from the patient experience survey, and a PROMs Implementation survey.

Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, is the top-ranked hospital in Massachusetts according to Newsweek.

Other Massachusetts hospitals, listed in ranked order, include:

  1. Massachusetts General Hospital
  2. Brigham and Women’s Hospital
  3. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  4. Tufts Medical Center
  5. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  6. UMass Memorial Medical Center
  7. Newton-Wellesley Hospital
  8. Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital
  9. Boston Medical Center
  10. Milford Regional Medical Center

Mass. General was also ranked #5 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospital list in 2024.

To view the full rankings, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

