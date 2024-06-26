Police: Woman fled Fall River with 1-year-old, child found safe in Alabama, police say

A one-year-old child from Fall River was recovered in Alabama earlier this month, Massachusetts State Police say.

The toddler was reported missing on June 20 when the boy’s mother, Genezza Packett, told the child’s aunt with custody that she was taking him to a nearby Dunkin and would return to the apartment. The pair did not return and Fall River PD was informed the child could be in danger, police say.

Although Packett made no threats against her child, detectives feared for his safety because his mother is not his legal custodian and has five felony warrants against her for various, non-violent crimes.

Despite not receiving a requested Amber Alert activation, The Commonwealth Watch Center was able to track Packett’s cell phone to determine she was on Route 81 in Virginia early Friday morning.

Packett’s family told law enforcement that she may have been traveling to other family in Mississippi. The Watch Center contacted the Virginia State Police to relay the latest information, including Packett’s vehicle information and the fact that she was traveling with a suspended Massachusetts license.

The bulletin from Fall River Police was distributed to state partners from Massachusetts to Mississippi through the Homeland Security Information Network Exchange.

Fall River Police detectives continued to communicate with the Alabama Fusion Center and shared when cell phone data confirmed that the suspect and child were traveling through Alabama on Interstate 59.

The Alabama Fusion Center relayed location information to the State Highway Patrol who located the vehicle, suspect, and found the child safe later Friday morning.

“The success of this mission to secure a 1-year-old child in danger illustrates the importance of sharing actionable intelligence across local and state law enforcement. The Massachusetts State Police commend our partners in Fall River, Virginia, and Alabama for their extraordinary coordination,” State Police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

