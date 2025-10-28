1 worker killed, another injured in fall from boom lift at South Shore condo complex

ROCKLAND, Mass. — One worker was killed and a second was injured in a fall from a boom lift at a condo complex on the South Shore on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a workplace accident at the Brentwood Arms condominium complex at 24 North Avenue in Rockland just before 10:45 a.m. learned two men had fallen from a boom lift while performing maintenance work, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

A 72-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment. There was no word on the severity of his injuries.

As of noon on Tuesday, there were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Rockland police with an investigation.

