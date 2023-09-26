1 student, 1 staff member hospitalized after natural gas odor prompts evacuation of Rowley school

ROWLEY, Mass — One student and one staff member were taken to the hospital after a natural gas odor prompted the evacuation of an elementary school in Rowley on Tuesday morning, officials said.

First responders were called to Pine Grove Elementary School after several people reported an odor of natural gas inside a music room, according to emergency and school officials.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the student and staffer who were transported from the scene.

Those who were evacuated from the building were staged across the street at St. Mary’s Church.

No signs of gas were found in the school and the cause of the smell wasn’t immediately clear. A Rowley police spokesperson noted that officials were investigating a possible odor from the HVAC system.

Firefighters planned to monitor the situation through the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

