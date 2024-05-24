1 seriously injured, another hurt after crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

NEW HAMPTON, NH — One person was seriously injured and another was hurt after a crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza.

State police officers responded to the Hampton Toll Plaza on Thursday, May 23 around 4:11 p.m. for reports of a crash on I-95 northbound.

Upon arrival troopers found two occupants inside the vehicle, one had serious injuries and was not alert. Troopers attempted to get inside the car through the passengers side but were unable to because to the damage.

Officers broke the rear passenger side window to get inside the vehicle and further assessed the passenger’s injuries. The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Thomas Lynch, 78, of North Andover, Massachusetts was traveling along I-95 northbound in his 2013 Nissan Altima. Police say he was driving when he lost control striking a concrete traffic barrier in front of the Hampton Toll Booth located in the fourth lane of the plaza.

After impact, the vehicle rotated before stopping.

The crash is under investigation by State police and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bourque at Daniel.J.Bourque@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

