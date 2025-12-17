1 person dead after fire tears through home in western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — One person died after they became trapped in a fire that tore through a home in western Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at 29 Fort Hill Terrace in Northampton shortly before 9:30 p.m. learned that a person might still be inside, Northampton Fire Chief Andrew Pelis, Northampton Police Chief John D. Cartledge, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said in a joint news release.

Firefighters attempted to enter the two-story, single-family home but were forced back by high heat, thick smoke, and intense flames, officials said.

Crews battled the fire for about an hour before bringing it under control.

When firefighters later entered the home, they found one person dead. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

One other person who was at the home when the fire broke out was able to escape.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said the first crews to arrive at the scene didn’t hear smoke alarms sounding.

