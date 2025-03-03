$1 Million prize claimed in Mass. State Lottery $4 million instant ticket game

BOSTON — The Louie’s Loot Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The prize comes from the “$4,000,000 Diamonds” instant ticket game.

Trustee Denise McCarthy, representing Louies Loot, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Sunoco, 87 Derby Street in Hingham. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

