1 dead, multiple injured in rollover crash on I-95 off-ramp in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — One person is dead and multiple are injured after a rollover crash on I-95 in Georgetown.

On Saturday, February 10 around 11:15 a.m., Georgetown Fire, Police, and State Police responded to an I-95 off-ramp, at Route 133, for a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, crews found that an SUV had rolled onto its roof and a sedan had its airbags fully deployed.

First responders also observed two individuals that had been ejected from the SUV.

Two off-duty nurses and an off-duty firefighter who were traveling in the area were administering medical aid to the crash victims at the time emergency personnel arrived, Georgetown Fire officials said.

One of the three occupants of the SUV was transported via med-flight to an area hospital.

Another occupant of the SUV, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The identity of the occupant is not being released at this time pending the next of kin, officials said.

The third occupant of the SUV and the driver who was the sole occupant of the sedan were also transported to a local hospital.

Rowley Fire, Newbury Fire, Groveland Fire, Atlantic Ambulance, and Action Ambulance also responded to assist at the scene.

The off-ramp of exit 78B on I-95 is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

