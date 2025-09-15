1 arrested, another wanted after SWAT raid on southeastern Mass. home yields guns, drugs

FREETOWN, Mass. — One man was taken into custody and another remains at large after a SWAT raid on a Massachusetts home on Monday morning yielded guns and drugs, authorities said.

Matthew Clark, 32, of Freetown, was arrested on charges of possession of a Class B Substance and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute in connection with the search of his residence in the area of Chace Road, according to the Freetown Police Department.

Frederick Clark, 46, wasn’t home at the time of the search, but police said he’s wanted on charges of three counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and receiving stolen property under $1,200.

A Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT TEAM searched the home, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms, and other contraband, according to police.

Authorities noted that the execution of the search warrant was part of an in-depth investigation conducted by the Patrol and Detective Divisions of the Freetown Police Department.

The operation caused a temporary disruption to traffic on Chace Road, but at no time was there any threat to public safety, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

