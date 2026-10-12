How to get help paying your utility bills as colder weather approaches

Staying warm might cost more this year. With the cost of energy rising, households may need to set aside more for heating as temperatures drop. NEADA estimates overall winter heating costs will rise 8.7% this year, more than double the rate of inflation, bringing the average household heating costs to about $1,030 over the coldest four months of the year. For families already stretching their budgets to cover everyday expenses, higher utility bills can make an already tight budget even harder to manage.

Having access to things like electricity, gas, and water is non-negotiable. These utilities are fundamental for living a comfortable and safe lifestyle, which can make higher bills particularly difficult to manage.

If higher utility costs are putting pressure on your budget, here are a few steps you can take, CreditFresh reports.

1. Plan and Budget

A good place to start is by creating a financial plan and budget that helps you manage your utility bills effectively, especially if your heating costs tend to rise during colder months.

Here's how to get started:

Track Your Expenses: Keep a record of your monthly expenses, including rent or mortgage, groceries, transportation, and other essentials. If you have them, review your utility bills from last fall and winter to get a better idea of how your costs changed during colder months. This will help you understand where your money is going.

Create a Budget: Based on your income and expenses, create a budget that allocates a specific amount for each expense category, including utilities. If your heating costs tend to rise in fall and winter, leave some flexibility in that part of your budget rather than assuming every month will look the same.

Prioritize Payments: Make sure that you prioritize essential bills like utilities to avoid disconnection.

Cut Unnecessary Expenses: Identify areas where you can cut back on discretionary spending, like dining out or entertainment. The money saved can be redirected toward utility bills.

2. Have a Backup Plan

Even if you plan your utility expenses carefully, unexpected costs can still come up. A higher-than-expected heating bill, an emergency home repair, or other winter expenses can quickly put additional pressure on your budget.

Having a backup plan can help you prepare for situations like these. Here are a few things to consider:

Build an emergency fund: If you can, set aside some money for unexpected expenses. Even a small amount can give you something to fall back on when an unplanned bill comes up.

If you can, set aside some money for unexpected expenses. Even a small amount can give you something to fall back on when an unplanned bill comes up. Keep emergency supplies at home: Having basics like extra food, water, and blankets on hand can help you prepare for winter storms or power outages without having to make last-minute purchases.

Having basics like extra food, water, and blankets on hand can help you prepare for winter storms or power outages without having to make last-minute purchases. Know your borrowing options: If your savings aren't enough to cover an emergency expense, you may want to look into emergency loans or other forms of emergency borrowing, including a personal loan or line of credit. Make sure you understand the costs and repayment terms before choosing an option.

3. Contact Your Utility Providers

If you require assistance with your utility bills, you can start by reaching out to your utility providers directly. Whether it's your electricity, gas, or water company, they may have programs in place to help customers facing financial hardship. Here's how they can help:

Payment Plans: Some utility companies may offer payment plans that allow you to spread your bills over a longer period, making monthly payments more manageable. These plans can help you avoid disconnection while catching up on overdue bills.

Budget Billing: Some providers offer budget billing programs that let you pay a more consistent monthly amount based on historical or estimated usage. This can help stabilize your monthly expenses, which may be especially helpful when your heating use changes during colder months. The amount may be adjusted periodically, and any difference between estimated and actual costs may be reconciled later.

Low-Income Assistance Programs: In some places, utility providers offer low-income assistance programs, often in collaboration with government agencies. These programs can provide reduced rates, subsidies, or emergency assistance to eligible customers.

Winter Protection: In regions with cold winters, qualifying customers may be eligible for programs that restrict or delay utility disconnection during the winter season. Requirements and protections vary by location, so check with your utility provider or local assistance agency before winter arrives.

4. Explore Government Assistance & Community Programs

In addition to assistance from utility providers, government agencies and community organizations may offer programs and resources that can help with utility bills. Eligibility requirements and available support can vary depending on your situation and your area. Here are some common options:

LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program): LIHEAP is a federal program in the United States that provides financial assistance to low-income households to help with heating and cooling costs. Eligibility is based on income and household size, and funds are typically distributed through community action agencies.

WAP (Weatherization Assistance Program): WAP is another federal program designed to improve the energy efficiency of low-income households. It provides funding to states, territories, and tribes, which arrange weatherization services for eligible households; these improvements can help reduce utility bills.

211 Helpline: In the United States, you can dial 2-1-1, a national helpline that connects individuals and families to local resources, including utility bill assistance programs and nonprofit organizations.

Community Action Agencies: Community action agencies, also known as CAAs, operate in many areas and provide a range of services, including utility bill assistance. They often serve as the front line for government assistance programs like LIHEAP.

SpringFour: SpringFour is a free online tool that can connect you with local and statewide resources that may help reduce your household expenses, including utility bills. Simply enter your ZIP code to find programs and resources available in your area.

5. Plan for the Long Term

In addition to getting help with your current utility bills, improving the energy efficiency of your home can help reduce your utility bills over the long term. These aren't something that will help you in an emergency this winter, but as you look ahead, they are worth considering. Here are some ways to make your home more energy efficient.

Energy-Efficient Appliances: Consider replacing old and energy-hungry appliances with more energy-efficient models. Look for the ENERGY STAR label, which signifies appliances that meet specific energy efficiency guidelines.

Smart Thermostats: Smart thermostats can help you control your heating and cooling more effectively, potentially reducing your energy consumption.

Energy Audits: Some utility providers offer free or low-cost energy audits to identify areas where you can save energy in your home.

Rebates and Incentives: Check if your utility company offers rebates or incentives for energy-efficient upgrades. These can help offset the initial costs of improvements.

While higher utility bills can put extra pressure on your budget, especially during the colder months, planning ahead and knowing where to turn for help can make those costs easier to manage. Taking steps now to prepare for higher costs can help you feel more confident about managing your utility bills in the months ahead.

Disclaimer: Information in this article, including references to third parties, is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or individualized financial or legal advice.

This story was produced by CreditFresh and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.