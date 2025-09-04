History made: Twin red panda kits born at Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — History was made at the Roger Williams Park Zoo on July Fourth with the successful birth of twin red panda kits.

The bundles of fluff, one male and one female, are the first red pandas to be born at the zoo.

Their parents, Zan and Kendji, are first-time parents. The birth marks a huge win for conservation efforts.

Red pandas are classified as endangered, with fewer than 10,000 remaining in the wild.

For now, the twins are snuggled up with mom behind the scenes and will remain there for several weeks.

"Mom Zan is thriving in her new role, caring for her babies with incredible dedication," a zoo spokesperson said.

