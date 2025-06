From protein powders to vitamins, it can be overwhelming finding the right supplements for your health.

Boston 25 News Anchor Rachel Keller spoke with Sophia Tiberi, a registered dietician and licensed dietician nutritionist with Alison, RD based in Dedham, on the do’s and don’t’s of dietary supplements.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group