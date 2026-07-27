Federal survey shows promising trends for youth mental health and drug use

A key U.S. government report on mental health, substance use and addiction showed continued improvements in several metrics, especially among young people.

There was some uncertainty about the future of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health last year, when the entire 17-member team responsible for it was laid off by the Trump administration. But the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released the latest report Monday, with data that lets researchers look at trends from 2021 to 2025.

Fewer adolescents aged 12 to 17 reported using tobacco, alcohol, marijuana and binge drinking in the previous month, the survey found.

And in the past year, fewer in that age group reported:

— illicit drug and marijuana use

— starting drinking alcohol, vaping or marijuana

— substance, alcohol or drug use disorders

Adolescents also saw declining trends for major depressive episodes and fewer reported serious thoughts of suicide, making a suicide plan and attempting suicide.

Young adults aged 18 to 25 saw similarly favorable trends.

Still, many young people face mental health challenges. Nearly 20% of adolescents surveyed had moderate or severe anxiety symptoms in the previous two weeks, compared with about 7% of adults over the age of 18.

Overall, the survey found more than half of people over 12 used an illicit drug, drank alcohol, used tobacco or vaped nicotine in the previous month. That includes 44% who drank alcohol, 16% who used a tobacco product, 10% who vaped nicotine and 16% who used an illicit drug.

The trends among young people are promising, but "there's still a lot of work to be done," said Robyn Oster, policy director for the Partnership to End Addiction.

“Nearly 45 million people still have substance use disorder and still not nearly enough people are getting treatment,” Oster said. “It’s still well over 80% of people who needed it did not get substance use treatment in the past year, let alone quality treatment.”

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