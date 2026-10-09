Former Prince Andrew awarded $400,000 in compensation after surrendering his lease in Windsor

LONDON — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been awarded 302,000 pounds ($400,000) in compensation after surrendering his lease on Royal Lodge, the Crown Estate said Friday.

King Charles III stripped his younger brother of his royal titles and evicted him from his longtime home, the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion near Windsor Castle, earlier this year because of the fallout from the scandal regarding his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Crown Estate is the entity that manages lands nominally owned by the king for the benefit of taxpayers.

The eviction followed mounting public outcry and U.S. Department of Justice documents tied to the Epstein investigation.

The former Prince Andrew left the property earlier than expected in February and was moved to a residence on the king’s private Sandringham estate.

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