UK warns against Israel removing it from Gaza ceasefire center, and other news in the Middle East

The U.K. government warned against any attempt by Israel to remove British officials from the Gaza ceasefire coordination center after reports that Israel was considering expelling U.K. and potentially other European officials.

Here's a look at the latest developments Friday in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

UK says its committed to Gaza peace plan

The U.K. government said Thursday that it remains committed to implementing the 20-point Gaza peace plan and any move to remove its officials would “undermine shared efforts."

The comments came in response to a report Thursday in the Financial Times that Israel was considering expelling British and potentially other European officials from the center. In comments to The Associated Press, the British government said that the U.K. remains committed to “playing our part in improving the situation on the ground.”

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On Thursday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said that Israel’s Foreign Ministry was removing two Dutch diplomats from the Gaza ceasefire coordination center.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that the decision was in response to "a series of anti-Israel measures taken by the Dutch government," including next month's implementation of a ban on the trade of Israeli products from the occupied West Bank and other areas.

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