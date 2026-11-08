Nvidia investigating reports that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO — Nvidia is opening an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the "target of a foreign intelligence effort," the company's board of directors said Sunday.

The announcement came after Huang acknowledged to the board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing, The New York Times reported.

Huang apologized in a message to the company, according to the Times. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Nvidia’s board said in a statement it has “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,” but that its inquiry would examine all available information. Huang “fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it,” the board said.

Huang, 63, will remain CEO during the investigation.

The Times reported last month that U.S. intelligence agencies had discovered that Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and chip buyer, and determined that she was feeding information directly to Beijing. The two are not related, according to the Times.

Alice Huang was previously a television reporter in China before becoming a top executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, which has become one of Nvidia’s biggest customers in Southeast Asia. Megaspeed bought more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past two years, according to the Times.

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