Edmunds' five best used performance cars for less than $25,000

If you like the idea of owning a fun-to-drive car but can’t afford a new one, this summer is an ideal time to consider buying used. Right now, quite a few performance cars that might have been out of reach for you when new can be had for less than $25,000 on the used market.

Edmunds’ editors reviewed what’s available for under 25 grand and came up with five of their favorites. There is a car here for every kind of enthusiast, from a V8-powered coupe with tire-smoking torque to a four-door hatchback with room for your mountain bike.

2015-2018 BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series is BMW’s smallest two-door coupe and convertible. A four-cylinder 2 Series is available, but the more powerful six-cylinder M235i and BMW M240i are what you want. They have quick acceleration, balanced handling and excellent long-distance comfort. Output ranges from 320 horsepower in the M235i to 335 ponies in the later 2017-2018 M240i. Driving a 2 Series offers a more upscale driving experience than the other cars on our list, even if its back seats are a bit small for a luxury-branded car.

Look for: The earlier M235i is easier to find under $25,000. Both it and the M240i come well-equipped with standard features, though BMW a few optional packages that could be worth seeking out. A 2 Series with the Technology package, for example, has a bigger center screen and a navigation system.

2008-2013 Chevrolet Corvette

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, often called the C6, delivers absurd performance value. Powered by a beefy V8 producing up to 430 horsepower, these Corvettes remain shockingly fast even by modern standards. Rear-wheel drive, relatively low weight, strong braking performance, and excellent highway comfort put the C6 on this list. And they make it worth tolerating the C6’s low-rent interior.

Look for: Narrow your search to 2008-and-newer models, which get more power and an improved interior. Coupes are easier to find under $25,000 than convertibles or the later higher-performance Grand Sport trims. The V8 powering these cars is durable, but finding a Corvette with a maintenance record history is a good idea anyway.

2019-2021 Mazda Miata

The current Mazda MX-5 Miata remains a milestone for light, fun convertibles. It produces 181 horsepower, which doesn’t sound like much but is enough to amply motivate this lightweight two-seater. With precise steering, predictable handling, and an available slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission, this Miata is a textbook topless sports car. Just be aware that the Miata’s cabin will feel cramped for tall drivers.

Look for: You could buy an older Miata of this generation, but the 2019 and newer models have 26 horsepower than earlier models plus a telescoping steering wheel to help improve the driving position. Our favorite Miata trim is the Club that adds numerous mechanical enhancements to make the Miata even more fun to toss around tight curves.

2017-2020 Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86

The Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 are two small coupes co-designed by Subaru and Toyota. They provide a connected and mechanical feel for the driver, which is a rare attribute these days. After the 2017 update, its four-cylinder engine produces up to 205 horsepower, which is enough to be quick without making it so easy to build speed that you’re always getting in trouble. They also have a back seat, though it’s quite small and really only useful for storing cargo.

Look for: Sticking to 2017-and-newer versions means you’ll get meaningful improvements to gearing and suspension tuning. The Toyota 86 is often slightly cheaper than the BRZ, making it a value play. BRZ models with the Performance package are especially desirable thanks to their upgraded brakes and suspension.

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Volkswagen Golf GTI of this era is the definition of an everyday performance car. It blends four-door hatchback practicality with genuinely entertaining handling. Its turbocharged four-cylinder produces up to 228 horsepower, depending on model year and equipment packages. It’s paired with either a six-speed manual or a six- or seven-speed automatic, also depending on the year.

Look for: Try to get a GTI in the SE or Autobahn trim. These trims have the most standard features such as a premium sound system, upgraded brakes, and a limited-slip differential that helps maximize available traction during acceleration.

Edmunds says

A realistic budget now opens the door to a wide range of performance. Do your homework by avoiding cars with obvious deferred maintenance, neglect or heavy modifications. Still, for under $25,000, buyers can choose between some of the most fun and focused performance cars of the last two decades. It’s a good time to be a driving enthusiast.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

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