Suspected Lewiston mass shooter found dead in Lisbon, officials

LISBON, ME — The manhunt for an alleged Maine mass shooter has reportedly ended.

Boston 25 news reporter Bob Ward has confirmed through several law enforcement sources that accused murderer Robert Card has been found and is deceased in Lisbon, Maine.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been found dead.

The suspect in Wednesday nights shootings has been located and is deceased. Posted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 27, 2023

Card is suspected of opening fire at a pair of businesses in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others.

Maine State Police are holding a press conference at 10 p.m. at Lewiston City Hall to give an update on the investigation.

Tune into the Boston 25 News stream and Boston 25 News after the World Series.

A news conference will be held Friday at 10:00 pm at Lewiston City Hall. We encourage you to tune into your local tv stations to watch a live stream. pic.twitter.com/yz8EheB12U — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group