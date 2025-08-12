Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#19. Fellowship Christian Academy
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Enrollment: 98 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#18. Bethany Christian Academy
- Location: Mendon, MA
- Enrollment: 170 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. Calvary Chapel Academy
- Location: Rockland, MA
- Enrollment: 159 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#16. St. Mary's Lynn
- Location: Lynn, MA
- Enrollment: 940 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#15. Tabernacle Christian School
- Location: Litchfield, NH
- Enrollment: 37 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#14. Lowell Catholic
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Enrollment: 684 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#13. Clark School
- Location: Rowley, MA
- Enrollment: 169 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#12. Arlington Catholic High School
- Location: Arlington, MA
- Enrollment: 886 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#11. Bradford Christian Academy
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- Enrollment: 195 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Covenant Christian Academy
- Location: Peabody, MA
- Enrollment: 441 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Dexter Southfield
- Location: Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 1,092 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. South Shore Christian Academy
- Location: Weymouth, MA
- Enrollment: 248 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. German International School Boston
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 259 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Maimonides School
- Location: Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 370 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Brimmer and May School
- Location: Chestnut Hill, MA
- Enrollment: 404 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. International School of Boston
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Enrollment: 526 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. British International School of Boston
- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA
- Enrollment: 543 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Enrollment: 1,043 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Milton Academy
- Location: Milton, MA
- Enrollment: 1,020 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+