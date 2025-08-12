Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#19. Fellowship Christian Academy

- Location: Methuen, MA

- Enrollment: 98 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#18. Bethany Christian Academy

- Location: Mendon, MA

- Enrollment: 170 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#17. Calvary Chapel Academy

- Location: Rockland, MA

- Enrollment: 159 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#16. St. Mary's Lynn

- Location: Lynn, MA

- Enrollment: 940 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Tabernacle Christian School

- Location: Litchfield, NH

- Enrollment: 37 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#14. Lowell Catholic

- Location: Lowell, MA

- Enrollment: 684 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#13. Clark School

- Location: Rowley, MA

- Enrollment: 169 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#12. Arlington Catholic High School

- Location: Arlington, MA

- Enrollment: 886 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Bradford Christian Academy

- Location: Haverhill, MA

- Enrollment: 195 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#10. Covenant Christian Academy

- Location: Peabody, MA

- Enrollment: 441 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Dexter Southfield

- Location: Brookline, MA

- Enrollment: 1,092 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#8. South Shore Christian Academy

- Location: Weymouth, MA

- Enrollment: 248 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#7. German International School Boston

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 259 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#6. Maimonides School

- Location: Brookline, MA

- Enrollment: 370 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#5. Brimmer and May School

- Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

- Enrollment: 404 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. International School of Boston

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Enrollment: 526 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#3. British International School of Boston

- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA

- Enrollment: 543 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#2. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Enrollment: 1,043 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#1. Milton Academy

- Location: Milton, MA

- Enrollment: 1,020 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+