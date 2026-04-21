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Best draft picks in New England Patriots history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in New England Patriots history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Rich Gannon (1987, Round 4, Pick 98)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 97

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 157

- Seasons as Starter: 8

#9. Steve McMichael (1980, Round 3, Pick 73)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 100

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 213

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#7. Curtis Martin (1995, Round 3, Pick 74) (tie)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 102

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 168

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#7. Logan Mankins (2005, Round 1, Pick 32) (tie)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 102

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 161

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#6. Nick Buoniconti (1962, Round 13, Pick 102)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 104

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 183

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#5. Drew Bledsoe (1993, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 105

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 194

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#4. Mike Haynes (1976, Round 1, Pick 5)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 109

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 177

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#3. John Hannah (1973, Round 1, Pick 4)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 112

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 7

- Games Played: 183

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#2. Fran Tarkenton (1961, Round 5, Pick 35)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 148

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 246

- Seasons as Starter: 18

#1. Tom Brady (2000, Round 6, Pick 199)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 184

- Pro Bowls: 15

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 335

- Seasons as Starter: 21