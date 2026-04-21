Best draft picks in New England Patriots history
Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in New England Patriots history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.
#10. Rich Gannon (1987, Round 4, Pick 98)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 97
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 157
- Seasons as Starter: 8
#9. Steve McMichael (1980, Round 3, Pick 73)
- Position: DT
- Career wAV: 100
- Pro Bowls: 2
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 213
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#7. Curtis Martin (1995, Round 3, Pick 74) (tie)
- Position: RB
- Career wAV: 102
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 168
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#7. Logan Mankins (2005, Round 1, Pick 32) (tie)
- Position: G
- Career wAV: 102
- Pro Bowls: 7
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 161
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#6. Nick Buoniconti (1962, Round 13, Pick 102)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 104
- Pro Bowls: 8
- First-Team All-Pro: 5
- Games Played: 183
- Seasons as Starter: 13
#5. Drew Bledsoe (1993, Round 1, Pick 1)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 105
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 194
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#4. Mike Haynes (1976, Round 1, Pick 5)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 109
- Pro Bowls: 9
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 177
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#3. John Hannah (1973, Round 1, Pick 4)
- Position: G
- Career wAV: 112
- Pro Bowls: 9
- First-Team All-Pro: 7
- Games Played: 183
- Seasons as Starter: 13
#2. Fran Tarkenton (1961, Round 5, Pick 35)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 148
- Pro Bowls: 9
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 246
- Seasons as Starter: 18
#1. Tom Brady (2000, Round 6, Pick 199)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 184
- Pro Bowls: 15
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 335
- Seasons as Starter: 21