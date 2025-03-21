Furever Friday: Scarlett is looking for her forever home

Meet Scarlett, a beautiful (and energetic!) 7-year-old shepherd mix with a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging.

She adores her toys and loves being around people.

Walks are a favorite pastime of hers, making her a great companion on adventures and travel.

Scarlett had some tough experiences as a puppy, so she prefers to the only pet in the home. She thrives in a calm and predictable environment where she can be your one-and-only.

She is muzzle-trained and wears it comfortable and happily.

If you’re looking for a loyal, playful, and devoted best friend, Scarlett could be your perfect match!

For more information on how to adopt this sweet pup, contact the Second Chance team at this link and set up a meet-and-greet.

