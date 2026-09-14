Emmy Awards highlights: A jammed lobby and an actor dressed as, yes, an Emmy

The Emmy Awards are moments away.

Mariska Hargitay, the longtime "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star and a three-time Emmy winner, is hosting the show on NBC and streaming on Peacock, which has rolled out a peacock blue carpet for the occasion, a nod to the network's 100th anniversary.

Pre-show chaos

In the hour before the show opens, the Peacock Theater lobby is as jammed as an LA freeway.

Women wearing long trains attempt to protect them from an errant shoe as guests bump elbows and brush backs trying to make their way across the lobby. It’s time to gird for the three-hour show ahead, which means buying $9 cups of popcorn, $8 hot dogs and $23 beers and cocktails to carry to seats. It doesn’t appear nachos are a popular item — too messy for folks in tuxes and gowns

One person dressed appropriately

Meg Stalter, a nominee for best supporting actress for “Hacks,” was dressed as an Emmy statuette, complete with wings and a coat of gold makeup. She even held up a sphere like the real trophy itself.

It was Stalter’s first time attending the Emmys as a nominee. She earned her first career nod for supporting actress in a comedy series for playing Kayla Schaeffer in the fifth and final season of “Hacks.”

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Associated Press reporter Beth Harris contributed to this report

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