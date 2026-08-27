If you own and operate a small online business, you need to implement fraud prevention strategies like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and strong passwords. You should also consider investing in innovative identity verification tools.

Ensuring you put all these measures in place has become even more crucial for everyone nowadays, including small businesses, given that fraud cases are on the rise. In a June 2026 report, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed that in 2025, reported fraud losses totaled almost $16 billion, an increase of 25% from the previous year.

What Does Fraud Mean?

Fraud is when someone intentionally commits a malicious behavior characterized by concealment of truth, deception, or misrepresentation of facts. People who commit this act, also referred to as "fraudsters," do so to acquire an unfair or unlawful gain or deprive their victims of:

Money

Property

Legal rights

Several types of fraud exist, one of which is civil fraud, typically handled by civil courts. A common example is intentional non-disclosure, which can occur in real estate transactions.

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A seller, for instance, may intentionally cover up mold or water damage and not inform the buyer about the problem.

Criminal fraud is also common. It refers to deliberate acts involving illegal deception, theft, or both.

An excellent example is identity theft, one of the most prevalent forms of fraud. An Experian article published in July 2026 reported that in 2025 alone, the U.S. FTC received around 1.3 million identity theft reports and approximately 3 million cases of related fraud.

How Do You Identify Fraudsters?

Part of your business protection and digital security measures should be to know how to spot fraudsters and scammers, as identification can help you prevent falling victim to their malicious acts. Key "red flags" include mail, texts, emails, direct online messages, and calls in which the sender or caller:

Claims to be a business, government, financial institution, or someone you know and is asking you for money

Tells you that you've received a gift or won a prize but requires you to pay taxes or money upfront

Requests you to send money through wire transfers, wallets or payment apps, gift cards, prepaid cards, or cryptocurrency

Asks for access to your financial information and money (e.g., bank accounts, ATM cards, debit or credit cards)

If your small online business has employees, have them undergo training for fraud and scam identification, too. It can help them not just do their part in protecting your firm but also apply the lessons they learn in their own lives.

What Steps Should You Take to Protect Your Business Against Rising Online Fraud?

Digital risk management and fraud prevention are critical to your business, as bad actors target not just high-profile corporations but small organizations, including online firms, too. Indeed, independent research and education organization Public Private Strategies Institute (PPSI) says fraud, scams, or ransomware hit nearly three in four small businesses in 2025.

Prevent your business from becoming part of those statistics by beefing up your firm's online security and transaction safety with these strategies.

Mandating Business-Wide Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

MFA is a security protocol that requires a user to provide at least two separate or independent verification factors. Instead of needing just a password, an account with MFA enabled would also require one or more of the following:

Something the user knows, like a Personal Identification Number (PIN), a security question, and the answer to the security question

Something the user has, such as a smartphone, an authenticator app, and a code from the authenticator app

Something the user is, usually based on biometrics, such as their fingerprint, voice scan, or facial scan

MFA can help deter fraud by making individual credentials "useless" on their own, a feature that can be particularly beneficial for stolen or leaked data.

Requiring Strong Passwords

Fortify your MFA strategy by using only strong passwords for all your business's accounts that need one. If you have employees with online accounts tied to your business, make sure they adhere to this protocol, too, and that their passwords meet the following criteria for strength:

12 to 16 characters long

Contain upper and lowercase letters

Have numbers and special characters

Are unique and random

With strong passwords, you can make credentials harder to guess, helping enhance your small online business's fraud prevention and cyber risk mitigation tactics.

Using Innovative Identity Verification Tools

As an online business, you'd want to minimize your risk of processing fraudulent transactions, as this can cause hefty fees and financial losses and may lead to consumer distrust. The good news is that software programs exist to serve as cutting-edge identity verification solutions.

Depending on the tools, they can verify identity documents, such as passports and driver's licenses. They can also cross-check personal information (e.g., name, age, address, and phone).

Some can even handle biometric data and device fingerprints.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Report Fraudsters and Scammers?

If you ever find yourself facing fraudsters, report them to the FTC (ReportFraud.FTC.gov). You can also lodge a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Doing so can give law enforcers and regulators relevant data they can use to track criminal patterns and shut their operations down.

What Can Happen if Fraudsters Victimize Your Business?

If fraudsters and scammers target and successfully victimize your business, you can expect to experience financial and credit damage. It can be anywhere from direct money loss (e.g., fake invoices or stolen credit cards) to fake loans and debts under your business's name.

Fraudsters may also file bogus tax returns, causing your firm to be subject to tax penalties. In these scenarios, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) may flag your business, triggering nerve-wracking audits and disputes.

Fraud can also lead to your firm suffering from operational and legal disruption. If the fraud involves stealing customer data, your customers won't just lose their trust in you but may even seek legal action against your business.

Protect Your Business With Smart Fraud Prevention Tactics

Fraud prevention should be a top priority for your business, considering that it's becoming more common. The more prevalent it gets, the higher your firm's odds of becoming a target, so as early as now, enforce MFA, require strong passwords, and use cutting-edge identity verification technologies.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.