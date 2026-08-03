Distracted driving, poor space management, and speeding are all examples of poor driving behavior that continues to be the root cause of most traffic accidents. Even though drivers are aware of the dangers these risky behaviors pose, they still engage in them due to overconfidence and learned habits.

Overconfidence, in particular, is worsening, as evidenced by increasing phone use while driving. PR Newswire cited a new Nationwide survey, which found that almost nine in 10 drivers report increasing phone use behind the wheel. It also cited surging cases of aggressive and reckless driving.

What Are the Main Causes of Traffic Accidents?

Poor driving behaviors, which range from carelessness to risky maneuvers and downright dangerous actions, are the primary causes of traffic accidents.

Distracted driving is one example of poor driving behavior that leads to car crashes. It can result in careless mistakes or serious judgment errors that contribute to the continued prevalence of auto accidents in the United States.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), data published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in April 2026 shows that motor vehicle traffic crashes involving distracted driving injured 315,167 people in 2024 alone. It also claimed over 3,200 lives.

Speeding is another leading cause of road crashes. It's a dangerous driving behavior, shortening the time drivers can react while lengthening stopping distances. It's so dangerous that in 2024, it was a factor in 29% of all traffic deaths, claiming the lives of 11,288 people, according to the National Safety Council (NSC).

Are Traffic Accidents Preventable?

Yes. Traffic accidents, along with the injuries and deaths they cause, are preventable because they have:

Predictors

Determinants

Risk factors

The term "predictors" in traffic crashes and vehicle collisions refers to statistical correlations, such as inclement weather. It's a predictor because events like heavy rain, ice, or snow have a statistical correlation with increased frequency of road incidents.

As for determinants, they're underlying causal factors in traffic accidents. They include poor driving behaviors, inclement weather, and ill-maintained roads.

Risk factors refer to anything that can increase the probability of a crash. They're similar to predictors and determinants; driving in bad weather, for instance, increases a person's risk of getting into an accident, and so can poor driving behaviors, such as speeding or driving while distracted.

How Is Poor Driver Behavior Still the Root Cause of Most Traffic Accidents?

Poor driver behavior remains the root cause of most traffic accidents because even though they know how dangerous it is to text and drive, drink and drive, or go way beyond the posted speed limits, they still commit these dangerous mistakes. Some drivers may do so due to overconfidence, while for others, it's because of learned habits that make them lapse into social driving.

Overconfidence in Vehicle Safety Features

An article published by AutoNews.com in July 2026 cited a new study in which 30% of industry professionals point to misunderstanding or misuse of driver-assistance technologies as a leading cause of accidents. Another 24% said vehicle features distract drivers from the road.

Although driver-assistance technologies can indeed help warn drivers of hazards and reduce collisions, they're not meant to replace a human driver's attention and focus.

Overconfidence in Driving Abilities

Overconfidence in driving abilities is another way poor driver behavior contributes to traffic accidents, as it makes drivers think they can handle risky situations.

Some drivers, for instance, may believe they have the skills needed to stop in time, so they drive too fast. Others think that just a few seconds of not looking at the road is okay, so they look at their phones or fiddle with their car's radio buttons.

Bad Habits Learned From Other Drivers

Bad driving habits, such as speeding, distracted driving, tailgating, or weaving, are all behaviors that drivers can learn and copy from other motorists. However, just because many others engage in these behaviors doesn't make them okay or legal.

What Legal Options Victims of Traffic Accidents Have

One of the primary legal options for individuals involved in traffic accidents caused by another negligent driver is to file an insurance claim.

Depending on the coverage, it could be a first-party claim. In this case, the victim is the policyholder. They request their insurer to pay for their medical bills or the costs to repair or replace property damaged during the incident.

The other insurance-related option is to file a third-party claim. In this scenario, the victim will file a claim with the other driver's policy provider (usually the negligent or at-fault party).

In cases wherein insurance companies deny coverage or offer significantly low compensation or settlement amounts, victims may consider consulting a personal injury law firm for legal guidance. Scheduling a free consultation and exploring the official website to see the firm's crash cases and outcomes can help victims make more informed decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Painful Is a Car Crash?

Not all car crashes cause injuries, but many do, and these injuries, depending on their severity, can cause mild discomfort (e.g., minor muscle aches) to excruciating pain (e.g., broken ribs).

You should also note that people who get into car accidents don't always feel pain during or immediately after the crash. It may take hours, sometimes even days, for pain and other symptoms to manifest, usually as a result of adrenaline overload.

Adrenaline can lull people into a false sense of being okay, which is why anyone involved in a traffic accident should go for a medical checkup as soon as possible, even if they don't have visible injuries.

What Are Examples of "Invisible" Traffic Accident Injuries?

Some of the most common traffic accident injuries that can stay "hidden" or have delayed symptoms are concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). "Invisible" whiplash injuries (of the neck) are also highly prevalent, and they can occur even in low-speed crashes (e.g., minor fender-benders).

Eliminating Poor Driver Behavior Is Key to Safer Roads

With most traffic accidents resulting from poor driver behaviors and risky actions, it makes sense that removing them from the equation can help make our roads safer. If there are more responsible, attentive, and prudent drivers, there will likely be fewer car crashes, too.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.