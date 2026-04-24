If you have a plumbing emergency, it often exposes issues you were never prepared for. First, the clogged drains, burst pipes, and overflowing toilets will cost you a lot of money in repairs. Additionally, your home insurance policy only covers sudden damage, and not the slow leaks that damage your home.

As per Hippo Insurance, 66% of U.S. homeowners have some plumbing issues in the summer. If you're among the statistics, you're often completely caught off guard.

During a plumbing emergency, water will ruin your floors, walls, and electrical systems in a short time. As a result, you have to deal with a lot of damage and cleanup bills. To stay on the safe side, you need to know the warning signs and have a plan before your plumbing system fails.

What Is the Most Common Residential Plumbing Problem?

Plumbing issues are something you'll face sooner or later. Here are plumbing problems that you're likely to face:

Dripping Faucets

A dripping faucet is a nuisance to you and the environment. Reports from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show that having a faucet that leaks at one drip per second can waste over 3,000 gallons yearly. If you don't get in touch with leaking pipes repair experts as soon as possible, you will be wasting money a drip at a time.

Slow or Clogged Drains

Buildup of food, soap scum, grease, and hair is a common issue in your kitchen or bathroom. Over time, this buildup often leads to clogged drains. If you don't take care of your clogs in time, you'll have to deal with:

Foul odors

Pipe damage

Sewage backups

Running Toilets

When your toilet won't stop running, the issue may be coming from inside the tank. Here are some of the most common causes:

Worn-out flapper

Faulty fill valve or pump

Siphon or drainage problems

Malfunctioning float or ballcock

Loose or deteriorated gasket and nuts

Don't ignore a running toilet as just a minor annoyance. Your toilet is wasting hundreds of gallons of water daily, and you'll have to pay costly utility bills because of it. If left unchecked, you'll be facing water damage problems in no time.

Low Water Pressure

Experiencing low water pressure is frustrating. If pressure is low in your whole house, it may be a sign of pipe corrosion or hidden water leaks that you shouldn't ignore.

Sewer System Backup

Sewer line problems are a serious plumbing emergency. Some of the signs you should watch out for are:

Foul smells

Multiple clogged drains

Gurgling noises from toilets

If you have a sewer problem, it exposes you and your loved ones to harmful bacteria. You also have to deal with property damage unless you work with plumbing experts in Jackson, MI, and prevent the issue before it becomes bigger.

What Does a Plumbing Emergency Expose That Most Homeowners Never Prepare For?

A plumbing emergency often exposes several things you're rarely prepared for. Here is what a plumbing emergency reveals to you:

Hidden, Long-Term Damage

Your plumbing emergency gave you signs, but you didn't pay attention. What seems like a sudden failure in your system is often months of unnoticed issues, such as hidden water leaks, black mold, and more. When you ignore these issues by not booking a plumbing inspection, you'll have to deal with the costly repair and remediation services.

Improperly Installed or Aging Pipes

Emergencies can show you that your home has outdated materials like lead. It also shows poorly done installations. If you have any of these issues, you need to start budgeting for a plumbing system replacement.

The High Cost of After-Hours Repairs

Emergency plumbing repairs cost more than standard repairs. When time is critical, and you need your pipes or drains fixed as soon as possible, you may have to pay extra for that 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week service.

According to The Spruce, you may have to pay an average of $350 per hour for emergency calls. Some plumbing services may even charge an emergency call trip fee.

Unclear Insurance Coverage Policies

Homeowners often discover too late that insurance only covers sudden, accidental damage. If your plumbing issue came from gradual leaks or poor maintenance, you're likely not eligible to get help.

What Do I Do During a Plumbing Emergency?

Dealing with a plumbing issue can be overwhelming. However, if you take fast action, you can reduce the damage. Here is what you can do:

Identify and shut off the water supply

Use towels or buckets to absorb standing water

Protect electrical outlets

Document the damage

Call a licensed plumber

Working with a trusted plumbing service gives you peace of mind. These plumbers can diagnose and fix the issue quickly before it gets worse.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 135 Rule in Plumbing?

The 135 rule in plumbing involves using a 135-degree pipe turn. You can achieve this with a long-sweep elbow fitting, reducing clogs and ensuring better drainage. This rule is important because using a sharp 90-degree turn can:

Slow wastewater flow

Trap debris

Bring up turbulence issues

These situations make you have to deal with frequent clogs. Your plumber will use a 135-degree bend to help reduce resistance and boost airflow within the plumbing system.

How Do I Know If I'm Overpaying a Plumber?

You're probably overpaying a plumber if they keep recommending unnecessary repairs. The plumber may also start hiking prices when the job is underway. Don't fall for a dishonest plumber.

Make sure you get multiple quotes for your plumbing emergency. It will help you compare quotes. Also, ask your plumber to give you a written estimate before they start their work.

Does Baking Soda and Vinegar Help With Clogs?

Most plumbers don't recommend using baking soda and vinegar for unblocking clogs. However, this is the top recommendation among drain cleaning tips.

While it may help you stop the minor odors, it doesn't effectively remove buildup. This process may give you a false sense of security while problems worsen.

Protect Your Pockets from Costly Plumbing Emergencies

A plumbing emergency in your home may be sudden. However, it never comes without subtle warnings. To avoid the stress of dealing with costly damages, you need to invest in regular plumbing inspections to protect your home.

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