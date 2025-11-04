You are probably going to move at some point in your life, and it doesn't need to be a stressful thing. Move with ease, even if it's a last-minute move, by decluttering ruthlessly and by following a room-by-room strategy.

It's not easy moving a house full of stuff from one part of the country to another, or worse, to another country altogether. According to Census.Gov, 11.8% of Americans moved to another residence in 2024, and 2.1% of them moved to another state.

Are you one of them? If you are, then there are certain urgent moving tactics you need to be aware of and apply to your upcoming move.

What Does The Checklist For a Last-Minute Move Include?

There are many ways to move a home, but the best way is to follow a step-by-step process. Here are some of the steps in this checklist:

Declutter, Declutter, Declutter

If you are going to be moving your stuff in any case, it's a great time to spring clean your apartment or house. You are not going to get a better chance than this.

Start by piling up everything you don't want anymore in the corner of every room. So if you are decluttering the bathroom, then put away all of those half-filled containers of skincare and beauty products to give away to a women's shelter in a corner or put them into a garbage bag.

Always Go Room by Room

Go room by room. Do not try to declutter your entire home in one go. You are going to get overwhelmed, and then you are going to get frustrated and stop the whole process.

Take regular breaks. If you push yourself too hard, you are going to burn out before you even get to the packing stage.

Label Your Boxes

Once you are decluttered, you can start putting your important stuff into packing boxes. Make sure to label the boxes to indicate which room they will be going into. It's crucial to do this, so you aren't scrambling at the other end.

If you can, try to include the whole family in the decluttering and packing process. This way, you can make it a quality family activity and get some help in the process. Kill two birds with one stone.

Always Pack the 20% Items First

The Pareto Principle says that you probably use 20% of the items in your home the most (80-20 rule). That's why you want to pack these items first, before you pack the rest of the items or declutter them and donate them to someone who might use them.

How To Find a Last-Minute Moving Service?

If you are too busy to do all the packing yourself, then do the decluttering, and then consider hiring a last-minute mover. This is not a failure on your part.

Moving services are experts at packing stuff up and moving it across the country, so why not take advantage of this service?

Get Recommendations

You can find one by first asking for recommendations from your friends or family. They might have used a mover in the past that they appreciated. Get a quote from the mover to see if it fits your budget and timeline.

Many movers are booked up for weeks in advance, so you will want to confirm that the mover of your choice can help you move on the day you are thinking of. Last-minute moves can be tricky for this exact reason.

Check Their Credentials

Don't ever book a mover without checking their credentials and reviews on Yelp and Google. You want to know what the smart folks of the internet say about the movers before booking their services.

A good moving company in Denver will be licensed, insured, and have great reviews online. Avoid booking a moving company without a proper online presence and without adequate reviews online.

Your mother's sister's cousin, third removed, is not going to be a good mover for you, unless they run a legitimate company. You don't want to risk all of your precious items on an untrustworthy moving company.

Book Your Time Slot

Finally, once you find the moving company you like, make sure to book the right time slot for the move and confirm twice. This ensures you avoid back-and-forth delays, and you are not left hanging on the day of the move.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Will Packers Not Pack?

A mover will not pack anything flammable or dangerous. This is logical enough and includes items like gasoline, oxygen bottles, paint, paint thinner, propane cylinders, etc.

Always check with your moving company by calling them directly to see what the items are on their no-packing list. Do not wait until the move date to realize they are not going to move certain items. It's going to create a certain headache, especially if it's a last-minute move.

Is $100 Per Person a Good Tip For Movers?

This is a question that comes up often for movers. What should you tip them? It's hard to gauge, but if you are moving a house with 4-5 bedrooms and there are several movers, it's a good idea to tip them $100 per person.

Yes, it adds expense to your budget line, but these folks are working hard to move your precious items for you and deserve the extra compensation.

If $100 per person is too much for you, then $50 is also a good idea. Just don't leave them hanging without any tip. Always leave a tip, even if it's a small amount, to show your appreciation for these hard workers.

A Last-Minute Move Doesn't Have to be Stressful

An emergency move doesn't have to leave you stressed out and anxious. You can make a last-minute move easy and stress-free by following our tips and also using a same-day movers who know how to handle a quick relocation with ease.

