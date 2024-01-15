Winter Weather Advisory: Snow on the way

COLD BLOWING

Behind the snow squalls of Sunday, bitter cold air moved in on blustery northwest winds. Although the wind is much calmer today, the chill has gripped the region! Brace for teens and 20s this morning, then highs around the freezing mark this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies won’t do much to warm things up.

Late this evening snow will arrive on the Cape, Islands and South Coast. That light snow should reach the Mass Pike around midnight and MA/NH border shortly after that. Plan on light accumulation everywhere by the time you wake up Tuesday morning.

COUPLE SNOW CHANCES

Light snow will continue all day tomorrow. We’re looking at 2-4″ north and west of Boston (less at the immediate coast), and 1-2″ in southeastern MA where a period of rain will develop midday-afternoon. Roads will be slippery throughout the day with the slow accumulation. Stay alert for some sleet or freezing rain Tuesday morning as a transition to rain occurs on the Cape, South Shore, and South Coast.

Dry and very cold conditions will rule Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re tracking another storm Friday, but it’s too far away for a tremendous amount of confidence. For now, it looks like more light snow. Be sure to check back for details.

