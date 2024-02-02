Weather clears this weekend

MORE CLOUDS

Nothing new here folks! It’s just another cloudy, cool day. Highs should peak in the lower 40s Thursday will end up cloudy and milder with southwest winds pushing highs into the lower 40s. There may be an isolated rain or snow shower in the evening, but most towns will stay dry as the next storm system approaches.

A FEW SHOWERS

A fast moving clipper system will come through Thursday night to Friday morning with some patchy, slight rain. We will have to watch for a few slippery roads early tomorrow. With freezing temperatures before 8 AM, even a stray sprinkle or flurry could be enough to slicken the roads north and west of Boston. Most towns should be fine, but we’ll keep a close eye on things. The best chance for some steadier rainfall Friday morning will actually sit along the South Coast, Cape, and Islands.

Most of Friday will run dry and cloudy with just a few light rain/snow showers dotting radar at any given time. Temperatures will be safely above freezing through the afternoon, so no snow or ice accumulation will develop.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Partly cloudy skies will linger Saturday, especially thick from the South Shore to the Cape. A north to northeast wind 15-20 mph will be strongest there. In fact, we could even see a little ocean effect snow Saturday morning. Towns farther inland will tap into more sunshine.

Sun returns for everyone Sunday. Keep in mind, morning temps will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the mid 30s both days this weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group