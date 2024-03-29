Weather Alert: Widespread rain, slow commutes, possible flooding

THE RAIN KEEPS COMING

Steady rain will continue through early Friday morning. A FLOOD WATCH continues for much of central and eastern New England. There will likely be some flooding along streams and rivers, as well as many basements. The rain will make the morning commute wet in eastern Massachusetts while areas to the west dry out.

The sun will be coming out from west to east through the afternoon.

EASTER WEEKEND

Sunshine rules the day Saturday. Brisk winds will keep it feeling cooler the highs in the 50s would seem. More clouds arrive in the evening. There will be a quick shot of rain and/or snow late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunshine will warm us back to the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Another storm is on the way next week, likely moving in Tuesday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group