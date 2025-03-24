WEATHER ALERT: Tracking Snow & Rain on Monday

MONDAY SNOW TO RAIN

With temperatures below freezing this morning, our next system will arrive with rain and snow. There may be minor accumulation north and west of Boston, mainly at elevations. A south wind will warm temps above freezing through the morning, washing away any little bit of snow or ice for the afternoon. In fact, the steadiest rainfall is expected this afternoon with highs in the 40s. Dress for a cool and soggy day.

Wet weather will last through the evening commute and dinnertime. Conditions will clear out between 7-9 PM after about 0.5″ rainfall.

NEXT STORM CHANCE

Tuesday looks fine with a blend of sun and clouds. Conditions will likely remain dry with a brief warm up into the 50s.

A storm will track off shore Wednesday, swinging in a wave of showers. Again, there may be a touch of mixing or snow in the morning. This storm won’t have as much precipitation as Monday’s, so impacts will remain low.

After that we’ll have to watch the weekend for a stretch of cloudy, unsettled weather.

© 2019 Cox Media Group