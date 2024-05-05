Tim McGraw’s concert at TD Garden rescheduled because of the Bruins-Panthers playoff series

BOSTON — The NHL playoffs have brought good luck to the Boston Bruins this year after they clinched a thrilling Game 7 victory in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. However, this victory brought about a minor scheduling conflict at the TD Garden.

A Tim McGraw concert scheduled for Friday, May 10 at TD Garden has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 8 so the Bruins can play a home game against the Florida Panthers, in the second round of the playoffs, on Friday night.

Refunds for McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour concert are available from ticket retailers, according to TD Garden’s website. All tickets for the original concert date will be honored.

Verified resale tickets for the concert are available on VividSeats for as little as $39, StubHub for as little as $37, or Ticketmaster for as little as $39 as of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The tour will feature GRAMMY-Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce & Landon Parker on all show dates as a special guest.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a 7 p.m. showtime, according to the website.

Tim McGraw

